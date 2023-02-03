A minute with Athina Hamali Multimedia Artist

Where do you live?

I live in Nicosia with my family

What did you have for breakfast?

Coffee and a sandwich

Describe your perfect day

An ideal day for me always starts after a good sleep and includes hanging out with my favourite people, doing something creative while listening to music, and of course eating good food!

Best book ever read?

I don’t really read books but I liked Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a Fuck. It somehow changed my perspective about life’s problems.

Best childhood memory?

Thankfully I had a good childhood so this makes it difficult to choose only one memory!

What is always in your fridge?

Chocolate!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

These days I listen to Reflections from Neighbourhood non stop.

What’s your spirit animal?

Undoubtedly cats! Cats have the power to lift my mood in any circumstances!

What are you most proud of?

I am most proud of my participation in the Flying Away festival in September 2022 because until that time I wasn’t confident enough to show my drawings to the world but I still decided to participate and I am glad that I did.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

I would choose my grandpa who passed away three years ago.

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I think I would travel to the future, maybe 300 years after to see how futuristic will be my home town. I don’t wanna stay there, though. I would go as a visitor.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear is to not be able to live like an independent person. If you are independent (physically and mentally) you can do anything.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Take everything as learning experiences and don’t be afraid to try new things! Most of the mistakes you make at 18 don’t matter long-term.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Pressure is the number 1 reason to not see me again.;p

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

I would hang out with my favourite people one last time, eat my favourite foods, listen to my favourite songs and draw something. Also, I am sure that I would waste a lot of hours overthinking my life haha