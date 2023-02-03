February 3, 2023

Body and other landscapes: improvisation workshop

By Eleni Philippou00
The Body and Other Landscapes is a movement improvisation workshop led by dance artist Konstantina Skalionta that will take place in Nicosia this month. Happening at Majestic State Gallery on February 23, the workshop will draw from Konstantina’s artistic practice, the body and certain materials as its main tools, and invites participants to explore their own bodies and these materials as landscapes and as imprints of time and memory.

Participants will be guided towards exploring movement triggered by the senses, memory and imagination, in an environment that inspires safety. They will move with and from materials in the presence of others, practice witnessing movement, as well as explore drawing and writing as imprints of their own kinetic experience.

Τhe workshop converses with various artworks of the gallery exhibition and especially with Antis Ioannides’ Dense Soul, in which an inner landscape emerges through fragmented images, materials, shapes, colours, marks and words. The session is open to adults with an interest in movement, improvisation, and performance with no prior experience in the fields required.

 

Body and Other Landscapes

Movement imrpov workshop by dance artist Konstantina Skalionta. February 23. Majestic State Gallery, Nicosia. 7pm-9pm. Only 10 participants. Tel: 22-458228

