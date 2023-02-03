February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter01
feb 3 23

In today’s episode, Energy Minister Natasa Pilides announced that another €35 million is being allocated in subsidies for people to upgrade their homes to be more energy efficient following the success of the previous round of grants.

Meanwhile, Cyprus has been classed as a ‘flawed democracy’, ranking 37th in the list of countries analysed by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s 2022 Democracy Index.

Elsewhere, reservoirs in Cyprus are less full than last year despite frequent rain over the past week, with total reserves standing at 67 per cent compared with 76 per cent this time last year.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Comic Con set to return later this year

Katy Turner

Authorities issue rules for attending presidential proclamation ceremony

Staff Reporter

Eighteen computers seized from property in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Trial of British man who killed wife resumes

Andria Kades

Paphos police find a piece of missing statue

Jean Christou

Limassol casino resort expected to contribute massively to Cypriot economy

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign