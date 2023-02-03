February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Eighteen computers seized from property in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00

Eighteen computers were seized by Paphos police during a raid on Thursday evening,

Between 5.15pm and 7.30pm CID officers, with a court warrant, searched the premises on Ikarou Street in the presence of the 37-year-old manager of the property.

During the search, 18 computers believed to be converted into gambling machines were found, as well as the sum of 50 euros.

All evidence was seized for further examination.

