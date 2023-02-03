February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessRussiaUkraineWorld

EU agrees price caps on Russian oil products

By Reuters News Service00
russia oil cap
A Russian state flag flies on the top of a diesel plant in the Yarakta Oil Field, owned by Irkutsk Oil Company (INK), in Irkutsk Region, Russia

EU countries agreed on Friday on a European Commission proposal to set price caps on Russian refined oil products, the Swedish presidency of the European Union said.

EU diplomats said the price caps agreed by ambassadors for the 27 EU countries are $100 per barrel on products that trade at a premium to crude, such as diesel, and $45 per barrel for products that trade at a discount, such as fuel oil. The proposal is that they apply from Sunday.

Poland and Baltic states Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia had pushed for the caps to be set at lower levels to curb Russia’s revenues from fuel, diplomats had said, dragging on talks for days.

The price caps, together with an EU ban on Russian oil product imports, are part of a broader agreement among the Group of Seven (G7) countries. It follows a $60 per barrel cap imposed on Russian crude on Dec. 5 as G7 countries, the EU and Australia seek to limit Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Both caps work by prohibiting Western insurance and shipping companies from insuring or carrying cargoes of Russian crude and oil products unless they were bought at or below the set price cap.

Related Posts

Longer-range rockets included in $2 bln pledge for Ukraine

Reuters News Service

UN rights rapporteur urges release of detained Afghan education activist

Reuters News Service

Israeli troops shoot Palestinian man in West Bank

Reuters News Service

Self-proclaimed bitcoin inventor’s $2.5 bln lawsuit can go to trial

Reuters News Service

Images of emaciated Iranian prisoner prompt outrage

Reuters News Service

China’s CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign