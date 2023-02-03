February 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Four years for child abuse

By Jonathan Shkurko00
prison 2
Nicosia central prison

A 50-year-old man in Paphos was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of sexual harassment against a minor.

Evidence that emerged during the trial revealed that the man sent videos of sexual nature to the victim of the harassment in 2019.

The trial was held behind closed doors at the Paphos criminal court.

