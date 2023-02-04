February 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Agreement for bicommunal PV park in buffer zone

By Andria Kades00
pv1

Cyprus and the north have agreed to work together for a study that could pave the way to create a photovoltaic park in the buffer zone, government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on Saturday.

He confirmed a statement from the ‘presidency’ in the north published on Friday, which detailed the aim of the project is both to convert solar energy into electricity and to store this energy through batteries and use it when needed.

“Today, we took an important step in the process of gradual transition from fossil fuels to solar energy for electricity generation. As a result of the negotiations we have conducted with the United Nations, the European Union and the Greek Cypriot side, it was agreed to start a preliminary study for the construction of a 30/50 MW photovoltaic park in the buffer zone, which will serve and be managed by both sides,” the ‘presidency’ statement said.

The first meeting with the expert committee took place on Friday. Three experts from each side will support this study, which will be carried out by an international company with EU funding, according to the ‘presidency’.

The statement also highlights the desire of the Turkish Cypriot side to have an electrical interconnection with the EU through Turkey. It also references a previous proposal from the Turkish Cypriot leadership over the matter.

“We attach great importance to cooperation that will benefit both the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot people, the island of Cyprus and our region. The step taken today regarding the efficient use of solar energy is promising for the future,” the statement concluded.

