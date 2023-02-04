February 4, 2023

Arrest for attempted murder in Nicosia

A 26-year-old man was arrested as part of an attempted murder investigation, police said on Saturday.

The man was arrested on Friday as part of police efforts to crackdown a case from last Sunday, where a fight at a Nicosia nightclub turned into an attempted murder. Currently, a 30-year-old is being detained in connection with the case where two men aged 24 and 38 argued with another man who attacked them with a knife.

The old man who worked there as a security guard approached the pair to deal with the situation but the armed perpetrator stabbed him in the chest and fled.

 

