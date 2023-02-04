Cypriot airline targets French, German, Italian markets

German company AVIAREPS announced on Friday that it has been appointed to be the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Cypriot airline TUS Airways, representing the company in its key European markets of Italy, France and Germany.

“With immediate effect, AVIAREPS, the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food & beverage brands, will provide TUS Airways with a full range of sales, reservations and ticketing services and support the airline’s growth in all three markets,” the company said in its announcement.

The company explained that TUS Airways, the largest Cypriot airline, in terms of sheer fleet size, has been operating scheduled and charter services since its establishment in 2015.

The airline now operates a new fleet of modern 180-seat Airbus A320 aircraft flying to destinations from Cyprus and the East Mediterranean to Israel‚ Greece, Europe and the Middle East.

“Germany, France and Italy are core markets for TUS Airways where we envisage significant growth in the coming years as we strengthen the number of flights and routes to the East Mediterranean,” TUS Airways’ CEO Ahmed Aly said.

“We are very pleased to partner with AVIAREPS as our General Sales Agent and are confident their experience and knowledge will allow the airline to offer its guests unparalleled service delivery and support the airline to further expand its footprint in Western Europe,” Aly added.

AVIAREPS noted that the airline was founded with the vision to become a leading airline in the region by providing a growing network of destinations to new markets from Cyprus and Israel to neighbouring countries in Europe and the Middle East.

“Based in a part of the world blessed with unparalleled sunshine on a year-round basis, TUS Airways is proud to offer its guests access to competitively priced (unbundled) fares to choose the products that are most suitable to their travel needs as well as attractive flight times whether travelling for business or leisure,” the announcement said.

“TUS Airways aims to exceed guest expectations with its professionalism, true Cypriot hospitality and a mission to create experiences for guests to remember,” it added.

TUS Airways offers flights to Germany, France and Italy from both Larnaca and Tel Aviv and is planning to expand its European network further in 2023.

“We are very proud about the appointment as General Sales Agent for TUS Airways,” Chief Operating Officer of aviation at AVIAREPS Marcelo Kaiser said.

“Our aviation expert teams in Germany, Italy and France will support TUS Airways by utilising their extensive industry expertise and deep understanding of the local markets,” he added.

Kaiser concluded by saying that the company is looking forward to working with TUS Airways and helping the airline grow further with the ultimate goal of increasing ticket sales.

AVIAREPS is one of the world’s leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands.

The company was founded in Germany in 1994 with the objective of helping clients to move into global markets. The company’s global network has now expanded across the world, with the firm active on six continents.