February 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Five to be deported after being found illegally living on the island

By Andria Kades00
police34
Five people are set to be deported after they were arrested in Famagusta for residing in Cyprus illegally, police said on Saturday.

According to Famagusta police spokesman Steve Theodolou, officers carried out a concerted operation on Thursday in Ormidia for three hours where the five people were arrested.

The operation included Famagusta and Xylotymbou police officers.

All five of those arrested are currently detained are expected to be deported, Theodolou said.

