Interactive events for old and young at the AG Leventis Gallery

With a temporary exhibition currently on in addition to permanent collections, the AG Leventis Gallery has plenty to explore. From history to art and creative expression, the gallery is a ground not only for the art-loving public but visitors of all ages and interests. On a constant mission to bring the world of museums closer to the public, the gallery has organised two new interactive events this month, one for littles ones and one for adults.
On the morning of February 11, children aged between 6 and 11 can join museum educator Theodora Demetriou to explore love, Cyprus and inspiration through a creative workshop on the Gallery’s temporary exhibition George Pol. Georghiou – Timeless Cyprus.
“If you close your eyes, take a few deep breaths, open your heart wide and think of our beautiful island, our Cyprus, what images come to mind?” asks the gallery. “Can you transfer these images onto a piece of paper using your imagination, some brushes and paint? George Pol. Georghiou was inspired for years by his beloved Cyprus, creating unique paintings that depict objects, people and stories from our island. Together we will discover all of these through the AG Leventis Gallery’s temporary exhibition George Pol. Georghiou – Timeless Cyprus and then in Renoir’s Workshop we will make our own paintings with the theme of our beloved Cyprus.”
The following day another event will take place at the gallery in a loved-up theme in light of Valentine’s Day. A special guided tour, led by the assistant curator of the gallery Despina Christofidou, will begin at 10.30am taking visitors on a discovery of paintings inspired by love from the Rococo era to the 20th century. The tour will last one hour and can host up to 20 visitors, taking them on a unique walk through the Gallery.
My Beloved Cyprus
Children’s workshop with museum educator Theodora Demetriou. February 11. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. For ages 6-11. 10am-12pm. €10. Reservations needed. Tel: 22-668838
Love and Romance in Art
Special guided tour in light of Valentine’s Day. February 12. A.G. Leventis Gallery, Nicosia. 10.30am-11.30am. Free. Reservations needed. Tel: 22-668838