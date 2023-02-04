Recipes with Roddy Damalis

Putting seasonal produce to good use

Sweet or savoury, there are plenty of ways to use local fruit and veg

With the large local pumpkins being in season, it’s a good idea to take advantage, and use them in various dishes, as it is a very versatile vegetable that is readily available. Traditionally used for pumpkin pies (kolokotes), which are made with a filling of pumpkin, raisins and bulgur wheat, here we will make a hearty soup with aromatic curry spices.

A common misconception regarding a curry is that it must be very hot. The chili gets added after all the spices have infused, therefore you can regulate the chili to your taste. In this recipe I do not add any chili, as I do not want to hide the natural flavour and sweetness of the pumpkin. The soup can be served hot or cold and finished off with fresh cream. For a vegan option, substitute the cream with coconut cream.

This soup freezes well, so double up on the quantity. By adding less water and reducing well, you achieve a thicker, velvety sauce consistency which I use as a pasta topping with toasted pine nuts. A fun serving suggestion is to use an assortment of teacups and saucers for a starter portion. Please don’t feel that you have to buy a whole one! Just ask your grocer to cut a piece for you. Butternut squash can also be used.

Curried Pumpkin, Ginger & Orange Soup

PREP: 1 hour COOK: 1 hour

MAKES: approximately 1.5 litres

Ingredients

2kg orange pumpkin (peeled & cubed)

2 medium white onions (peeled & sliced)

2 sweet red apples (peeled & sliced)

2 oranges (juice& rind of 2 oranges)

2 tbsp grated ginger

2 organic vegetable stock cubes

¼ cup olive oil

2l water

100g butter

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp nutmeg powder

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp curry powder

1 tbsp brown sugar

100ml fresh cream (for garnish)

salt & fine black pepper

Method

Brown pumpkin & onion in olive oil & spices.

When browned & aromatic, add all remaining ingredients except for cream

Reduce heat & allow to simmer for about 40’ or until pumpkin is very soft

Remove from heat, purée in blender (in small batches so that it doesn’t splash out of the blender)

Serve in individual bowls& garnish with fresh cream (swirl into each bowl before serving)

Buttery Apple and Almond Cake

Absolutely delicious with lots of pouring cream or a good vanilla ice cream, serve warm as it comes out of the oven! This, easy to make party trick will soon be making a regular appearance at your dinner or tea parties.

PREP: 1 hour

COOK:1 hour

SERVES: 12 medium pieces

Ingredients

1 cup caster sugar

125g butter (at room temperature)

3 eggs

1 cup self-raising flour

1 heaped tsp baking powder

1 sachet vanilla sugar

¼ cup milk

½ cup flaked almonds

rind of an orange

6 large apples

For syrup

125g butter

½ cup sugar

1/3 cup milk

½ tsp cinnamon powder

Method

Peel & cut apples into large bite sized pieces, boil for 5’ & strain. Allow to cool.

Cream butter in mixer, slowly adding caster sugar.

Add eggs one at a time & then orange rind.

Add dry ingredients, one spoon at a time, alternating with milk; continue mixing until well blended.

Grease an ovenproof dish (26cm x 26cm) & pour mixture into dish.

Place apples, one at a time, on top of cake mixture distributing evenly.

Bake in pre-heated oven at 160C for 50’.

Sprinkle almonds onto cake & place back in oven for another 10’ to complete baking

To make the syrup, gently boil all ingredients together, stirring regularly until slightly reduced.

Pour the hot syrup evenly over the cake.

Roddy Damalis is the author of two books, MY CY is a photographic journey through Cyprus, with stories, commentary, culinary tips, and anecdotes that let you in on the mind behind the recipes, and MY LITTLE PLATES a guide to 100 adored recipes inspired by our beautiful island served over two decades at the beloved Ta Piatakia restaurant in Limassol. Roddy is a restaurateur, celebrity chef, food guru and consultant. He stole both local and international hearts with his infamous and highly acclaimed restaurant Ta Piatakia in downtown Limassol and now operates My View, an exclusive private dining venue in his home. For more information and to purchase the books visit www.roddydamalis.com