February 4, 2023

Smoking, drinking banned from Kyrenia parks

Smoking – cigarettes and shishas – and drinking alcohol have been banned in parks in Kyrenia following an announcement by its ‘mayor’ Murat Sengul, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Saturday.

According to the reports, Sengul said that parks are created for children and for this reason the use of sale of alcohol and smoking products in these areas is not allowed.

He said the decision was taken on Friday and will be implemented immediately while changes will be made to the agreements signed with those who operate in the parks so they will no longer sell alcohol or tobacco products.

 

