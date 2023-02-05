February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek Cypriot farmer alleges soldiers in north shot him

By Nikolaos Prakas018
File photo

A Greek Cypriot farmer was allegedly shot by Turkish military officials in the north police said on Sunday, only to have the claim quickly refuted by the authorities in the north.

According to police, the Greek Cypriot was in the Potamia area of the buffer zone with two other men at around 3pm on Sunday.

Police said that they were in a pick-up truck, when the three claimed that while in a certain area they were allegedly shot at from the north.

One of the three men, who police did not have further details about, was shot in the shoulder and taken to hospital.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that he was taken to surgery, but that he is not in danger.

However, according to reports in Kibris Postasi, the military authorities in the north said that the claims did not reflect the truth.

Military officials told the website: “In the coordination of the military authorities with the United Nations Peacekeeping Force, it has been learned that the incident arose out of a land dispute between the Greek-Cypriots and they shot each other.”

Related Posts

Cypriot diaspora in UK vote for change

Antigoni Pitta

Slight rise for far-right Elam

Nikolaos Prakas

Mavroyiannis to battle Christodoulides in second round (Update 3)

Andria Kades

Averof Neophytou congratulates rivals

Andria Kades

Mavroyiannis pulls ahead of Neophytou in second place battle

Nick Theodoulou

Storm warning issued

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign