February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Pensioner arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn

By Staff Reporter00
handcuffs 03

A man aged 70 has been arrested in Limassol on suspicion of possessing child pornography, police said on Sunday.

Following up on information from Europol, the man was arrested over a specific online account where the material containing the sexual abuse of minors was uploaded.

The suspect’s residence in Limassol was searched and laptops plus a mobile phone and a tablet were seized for further examination.

He has allegedly admitted to the offence.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Some roads in Troodos closed

Staff Reporter

Presidential elections 2023 – Live

Staff Reporter

With record number of candidates, Cyprus heads to the polls

Andria Kades

Cyprus’ energy debacle: RES action needed ASAP

CM Guest Columnist

Occupational therapists to reject HIO proposal to join Gesy

Andria Kades

Yellow weather warning issued for Saturday night, Sunday

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign