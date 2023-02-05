February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Storm warning issued

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A yellow weather warning was issued by the meteorological service on Sunday afternoon, as isolated storms and rain are expected.

The met service said that the warning will be in affect until 5am on Monday.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to be heavier on the western, northern and southern coasts.

The rainfall is expected to surpass 50mm per hour, and hail is expected to fall in some places.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 4 degrees C inland overnight, 9 degrees on the coast, and 2 degrees in the mountains.

On Monday, temperatures are expected to rise to 14 degrees inland, 15 on the coast, 4 degrees in the mountains.

