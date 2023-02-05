February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Voter preferences for presidential elections by district

By Nikolaos Prakas018
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Κόσμος

Nikos Christodoulides was the clear favourite across the districts in Cyprus, leading in three of them, while his runoff opponent Andreas Mavroyiannis lead in one district and abroad, results showed on Sunday.

According to the official results of the first round, Christodoulides led in the capital, Limassol, and Paphos, while Mavroyiannis was first in Larnaca and abroad.

The majority of votes in Famagusta went to Disy-backed Averof Neophytou. He received 30.49 per cent of the vote there.

In Nicosia, Christodoulides received 30.28 per cent of the vote, in Limassol 33.59 per cent, and in his home district of Paphos he took 50.18 per cent of the vote.

Mavroyiannis, who led in Larnaca, took 35.06 per cent of the vote there, while abroad 35.59 per cent supported him with their vote.

Related Posts

Just over 72 per cent voted in elections

Nikolaos Prakas

Greek Cypriot farmer alleges soldiers in north shot him

Nikolaos Prakas

Cypriot diaspora in UK vote for change

Antigoni Pitta

Slight rise for far-right Elam

Nikolaos Prakas

Mavroyiannis to battle Christodoulides in second round (Update 3)

Andria Kades

Averof Neophytou congratulates rivals

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign