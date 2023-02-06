February 6, 2023

Agriculture ministry signs deal for PV park

The agriculture ministry on Monday signed a €183,000 deal to create a photovoltaic park that will cover the ministry’s central admin energy needs.

It was signed by the ministry’s permanent secretary Andreas Gregoriou and representative of Enotexniki Ate company Charalambos Drakos.

The €183,000 cost is expected to significantly contribute to the energy saving efforts.

The deal includes a photovoltaic system with a total capacity of 73Kw, 28 vehicle parking spaces, of which four will have electric vehicle chargers, and the remaining 24 will have provisions for the installation of chargers and bicycle parking spaces. Shrubs and trees will be planted around the perimeter to beautify the area.

The photovoltaic park will produce electricity without noise, waste or gas emissions, the ministry said.

