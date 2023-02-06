February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus and the US run joint military exercise until February 24

By Jonathan Shkurko00
members of the special operations team of the cypriot national guard and u.s. navy seals participate in a joint military training in limassol

Cyprus and the US are set to carry out a series of joint military exercises between February 6 and 24 in various locations on the island, the foreign ministry announced on Monday.

The operation, called “Silver Falcon 23” (SF23) part of the bilateral cooperation of the two countries, is aimed at preparing the US European Command (USEUCOM) and the Cypriot military force to exercise emergency response procedures, including support for non-combatant evacuation operations.

The series of exercises are also designed to enhance interoperability between both nations’ militaries force ensuring they are prepared for any contingency, particularly those involving crisis response.

“SF23 represents another step in the deliberate and strategic relationship between the US and Cyprus and contributes to regional stability,” a statement release by the foreign ministry said.

During the course of the exercise, US forces temporarily deploy to a number of locations around Cyprus to meet training objectives.

