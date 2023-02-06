February 6, 2023

By Paul Lambis041
In today’s episode, presidential hopefuls Nikos Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis will fight it out in the runoff this week after a tough battle on Sunday, which has left out DISY leader Averof Neophytou. Elsewhere, a number of voters have reported they received text messages from presidential candidates calling on them to go vote. Meanwhile, Archbishop Georgios voted in Paphos, singling out the Cyprus problem as his main concern. And an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale at a depth of 10km was recorded in the early hours of Monday in southern Turkey, which was felt all over Cyprus.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

