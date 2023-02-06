February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Leeds sack manager Jesse Marsch

By Reuters News Service055
file photo: premier league leeds united v west ham united
Leeds won only four of their 20 league matches this season, with six draws and 10 defeats

Leeds United have sacked manager Jesse Marsch with the team 17th in the table, one place above the relegation zone, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Jesse joined Leeds in February 2022 and secured the club’s top-flight survival on the final day of last season.

“We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future,” United said in a statement.

“The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days.”

