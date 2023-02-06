February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

New edition of Graphic Stories coming soon

By Eleni Philippou021
graphic stories

The 9th International Conference on Visual Communication, Graphic Stories, coming in March includes a new focus – the Power of Youth. Taking place between March 17 and 19 in Nicosia, the three-day conference will host nine lectures, six creative workshops, an animation screening, and international poster exhibition with the participation of designers from Cyprus and abroad and an interactive installation for the public accompanied by youth groups with dance and music.

Twelve distinguished designers from Germany, England, Greece and Cyprus will be part of the programme this year as Graphic Stories invites visitors to explore the different facets of visual communication.

Talking about the 2023 theme, The Power of Youth, the organisers say: “Young people are the most important and dynamic part of the population in every country. They are the driving force behind every change, social, economic and cultural. Young people have the curiosity, the idealism, the enthusiasm, the courage, the strength, and the will to change the world. They are not just a part of the general population but the most important wealth of this world. They are the present and the future of humanity, and the hope for building a better future with more justice, more peace, more freedom, more flora, more sustainability and more inclusivity.”

Welcoming industry professionals, students, advertisers, printmakers, creative agencies and creatives of all kinds who are interested in learning about visual communication, Graphic Stories seeks to be the link between the creative, the commercial and business worlds.

 

Graphic Stories

9th International Conference on Visual Communication. March 17-19. European University, Nicosia. www.graphicstories.org

Related Posts

Celebrity Ballet Gala brings acclaimed dancers from around the world

Eleni Philippou

The greatest TV show no one has ever seen

Constantinos Psillides

Conversation event talks about periods

Eleni Philippou

Beyonce breaks all-time Grammy wins record, Harry Styles claims album prize

Reuters News Service

Interactive events for old and young at the AG Leventis Gallery

Eleni Philippou

Valentine’s drive-in cinema experience returns

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign