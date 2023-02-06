February 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman wanted for abduction of minor

By Staff Reporter00
feature bejay paphos airport has seen an increase in activity in the last couple of weeks
Paphos Airport

Police in Paphos on Monday are investigating a case of abduction of a minor by a person exercising joint guardianship, as well as theft.

According to the spokesman and Head of CID, Michalis Nikolaou, on Friday afternoon a 63-year-old permanent resident of Paphos reported that on Thursday after his return from abroad, he found that his 38-year-old wife and their son, aged 7, missing from their home.

The man also reported that all his wife’s personal belongings were missing, as well as his €2,000 wristwatch €500 euros and $1,500 of his money in cash.

Police investigation into the matter revealed that on January 30, the two persons departed from Paphos airport bound for a European destination.

The complainant stated that he did not consent to his son travelling beyond the borders of the Republic.

Police have issued an arrest warrant against the 38-year-old woman and she is wanted.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Over €3,000 stolen from Polis Chrysochous petrol station

Iole Damaskinos

Roads to Troodos closed due to heavy snowfall

Staff Reporter

Nicosia police investigating fatal shooting

Iole Damaskinos

Earthquake in Turkey caused ‘small tsunamis’ off Famagusta coast

Iole Damaskinos

‘Step by step’ moves to annexation of north

Esra Aygin

Disy has some serious thinking to do

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign