February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Drunk driver arrested, found to be staying in Cyprus illegally

By Jonathan Shkurko097

Police in Paralimni arrested a 39-year-old on Monday after he was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driver’s licence.

In addition, his car was not insured and did not have registration plates.

“The man tested positive to the alcohol test, he had a fake driving licence, and his car was not properly insured,” Famagusta police spokesperson Steve Theodoulou said.

He also added that the car did not have any brake lights and seat belts installed.

A further check on the 39-year-old also revealed that the man’s application for political asylum was rejected in December, therefore he was residing illegally in the Republic.

He is expected to appear in front of the Famagusta district court on Tuesday.

 

Related Posts

Ballot papers on their way to overseas polling stations

Iole Damaskinos

Anastasiades heads to Brussels

Jonathan Shkurko

Today’s Weather: Chilly with sporadic rains, snow and ice

Staff Reporter

New exhibitions in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Police urge caution on roads due to rockfalls, ice and snow

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign