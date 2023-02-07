February 7, 2023

Nicosia’s live music choices for this week

By Eleni Philippou00
rousou

Local bands and ensembles take the stage once again at the capital city’s live music venues this week, with evenings filled with guitar strums, colourful rhythms from near and far and foot-tapping beats.

Alternative rock band from Larnaca, The Ladderman will perform in Nicosia on Thursday at New Division bar. Starting at 9.30pm, the four-piece band will bring their progressive hard rock influences, quirky melodies, bluesy riffs, tight basslines and complex time signatures. Head down to the bar for some mid-week live music.

If it is something funkier you are after, Sarah’s Jazz Club is preparing for a Latin night on Friday. Popular local Latin jazz band Havana Noche will return to the bar for one more evening of son cubano, salsa, timba and cha-cha. With the trumpet, bass, piano, drums and timbales playing, the five-piece ensemble will bring the explosive energy of Latin melodies to kick off the second weekend of February.

Saturday’s musical programme at Sarah’s Jazz Club will be a pre-Valentine’s celebration. Eleonora Roussou with Beats’n’Pieces will put audiences in a romantic mood with love songs from all over the world in the styles of swing, Latin, bossa, pop, and samba.

 

The Ladderman

Larnaca band plays live. February 9. New Division, Larnaca. 9.30pm. €1 surcharge on every drink

Havana Noche

Local Latin jazz band live. February 10. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, music starts 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

Eleonora Roussou with Beats’n’Pieces

Pre-Valentine’s celebration with local ensemble. February 11. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8.30pm, music starts 9.30pm. €12. Tel: 95-147711

