February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rainfall almost 90 per cent of average

By Iole Damaskinos01
Photo: Kairofilou Kyprou

Rainfall is approaching 90 per cent of average, boosted by rainfall in recent days, the meteorological office said on Tuesday.

According to preliminary data up to 8am on Tuesday, total rainfall since October 1 was 327.1mm, which corresponds to 87 per cent of average, as compared with records kept since October 1, 1960.

Total rainfall since February 1 amounted to 59.5mm and corresponds to 73 per cent of the normal for the month, with the rainfall of the 24 hours up to 8am Tuesday amounting to 7.8mm.

The highest rainfall was recorded at the Larnaca airport station, with levels 125 per cent of normal since October 1, followed by Xylotympou, with 119 per cent, and Polis Chrysochous with 118 per cent of normal.

 

