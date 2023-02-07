February 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two and a half year prison sentence for aiding illegal entry

By Iole Damaskinos00
pournara
The migrants were taken to Pournara

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to two and a half years in prison by the Larnaca criminal court on Monday, after finding him guilty of aiding the illegal migration of third-country nationals.

Police said the 24-year-old was arrested based on a warrant, for the crime of assisting 14 irregular migrants to arrive illegally in the Republic by sea.

The migrant boat was spotted six nautical miles off Cape Greco in Famagusta, on October 12.

He was one of four people originally arrested after those on board had indicated they were responsible for bring them to the island.

