February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Famagusta carnival king and queen announced

By Antigoni Pitta00
carnival1
Christiana Siopacha and Costas Flourentzou

The new king and queen of this year’s Famagusta carnival were presented on Wednesday at a press conference held at the Frenaros Community Council.

This year’s queen is Christiana Siopacha, representing the Frenaros community, and the king is Costas Flourentzou, representing the community of Ayios Georgios Acheritou.

The theme of this year’s king and queen is “Musical Carnival”.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis as well as the community leaders of Frenaros and Acheritou, Michalis Hatzigiorkas and Michalis Kaounas, municipal councillors Annita Lillis and Maria Moulazimis, and members of the Famagusta carnival organising committee.

The officials praised the spirit of cooperation that exists between the four local authorities, which, as mentioned in a joint statement, “is highlighted by the assumption of the role of king andqQueen by representatives of the communities of Frenaros and Acheritou, since this role is held every year in rotation between the local authorities of the district of Famagusta”.

At the same time, they invited the public to participate in the events organised as part of the Famagusta carnival and culminate with the great carnival parade on February 26, after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

 

Related Posts

Pushing the boundaries in football

Paul Lambis

Cyprus set to become a regional centre for managing natural disasters

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus/Ireland: questions of unity and equality

Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

Nicolaou’s family take action against ‘indifferent’ state

Jonathan Shkurko

Forest and Love

Eleni Philippou

Turkey agrees to accept Cyprus’ earthquake help

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign