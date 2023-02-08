Fire department receives 14 calls for help in 24 hours

The fire service on Wednesday said it responded to 14 calls for help in the past 24 hours, five of which were for fires, eight for special services and one false call.

The calls were received between 6am Tuesday morning to 6am Wednesday morning, with the most important incidents being two car fires and one apartment fire.

Specifically, at 10.24pm on Tuesday night, a call was received about a fire in a milk transport vehicle, which was parked in an open area in the Potamia community of the Nicosia district.

The police and the fire service responded with two fire engines from the Acropolis fire station.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage to the passenger compartment from the fire and heat.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will follow later today, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

According to a statement from the fire service, just past midnight a call was received about a fire in a studio apartment on the roof of a three-story apartment building in Pallouriotissa, in the Nicosia district.

Members of the police and fire service from the Paphos Gate fire station responded with two fire engines, and the fire was brought under control at 12.36am.

The tenant was absent at the time of the fire, which caused extensive damage to the flat, and members of the fire service rescued a small dog that was inside and handed it over to its owner.

The building was evacuated as a precaution, in cooperation with members of the police.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

Later, at 2.32am on Wednesday, “a call was received about a fire in three vehicles, which were parked in the parking area of an apartment building in Larnaca”.

Members of the police and fire service from the Larnaca fire station responded with two fire engines and the fire was brought under control at 2.52am.

Two of the vehicles were seriously damaged, while the third sustained minor damage to its front end.

The smoke and heat also damaged the exterior paint of the building.

A partial evacuation of the apartment building took place as a precaution, in cooperation with the police.

An investigation into the cause of the fire will follow later today, in cooperation with the relevant authorities.