February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mavroyiannis meets with Achilleas Demetriades

By Andria Kades0154
Achilleas Demetriades with Andreas Mavroyiannis
Achilleas Demetriades with Andreas Mavroyiannis

Questions over who will be appointed finance minister in the case of Andreas Mavroyiannis’ election remained abundant on Wednesday, as the presidential hopeful met with Achilleas Demetriades for a second time this week.

Demetriades failed to make it to the run-off, securing around two per cent of the votes. He said he had provided a list of questions to the two final candidates: Mavroyiannis and Nikos Christodoulides.

During a meeting on Wednesday morning, Demetriades thanked Mavroyiannis for answering the questions, and said he would examine them before announcing his decision. Demetriades specified he would announce the candidate of his backing during a press conference on Thursday at 10.30am.

Mavroyiannis, who is running as an independent with Akel’s support, told reporters on Wednesday he “did not exclude” the idea of revealing who his finance minister would be. A day earlier, it was believed he would announce the name before Disy’s political bureau meeting, in a bid to sway reluctant voters in his direction.

This did not eventually happen, though his campaign team is focusing on sending out the message that Mavroyiannis’ election will not mean an Akel government return to power.

“Over the past few days, there’s been a lot of discussion about this matter (of who will be finance minister). I do not exclude this. As soon as we can, we will. Things must mature. The truth of the matter is I don’t exclude it at this stage.”

