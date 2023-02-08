February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Orange weather warning: -10C in mountains

By Jonathan Shkurko01067
snow 2 960x577

The met office has issued an orange weather warning from 10pm on Wednesday to 7am on Thursday, warning of extremely low temperatures on the mountains.

The minimum temperature in the Troodos area is expected to drop to around -10C overnight, OC inland and 2-5C on the coast.

People are urged to be extremely careful when outside, as the extreme cold temperatures might lead to health problems among vulnerable groups of the populations, such as the elderly, infants and homeless people.

Several roads on mountainous areas in Cyprus have already been closed due to the dangerous presence of snow.

 

Related Posts

Cyprus/Ireland: questions of unity and equality

Colette NiReamonn Ioannidou

Nicolaou’s family take action against ‘indifferent’ state

Jonathan Shkurko

Forest and Love

Eleni Philippou

Turkey agrees to accept Cyprus’ earthquake help

Jonathan Shkurko

Four to stand trial over attempted robbery

Antigoni Pitta

Who will Disy support? Official line is free vote but party divided (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign