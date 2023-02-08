February 8, 2023

Paphos police arrests two people over string of robberies

Police in Paphos on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, accused of being behind a string of kiosk robberies and break-ins.

According to Paphos police spokesperson Michalis Nicolaou, the two are allegedly involved in two cases of kiosk robbery that took place on January 28 and 29, as well as a burglary at a gas station in Poli Chrysochous on February 5.

In all cases, lottery tickets, cigarette packets and a large amount of money were stolen.

After obtaining information thanks to CCTV footage and testimony from people at the scenes, police spotted the car belonging to the couple on Tuesday.

The vehicle was stopped and the two arrested.

A search of their vehicle also brought to light various burglary tools and knives, as well as a baseball bat.

In addition to that, the 27-year-old tested positive for a subsequent drug test. The two will appear in front of the Paphos court at a later date, yet to be set.

