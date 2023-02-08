February 8, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn of new SMS scam

By Nick Theodoulou
Police issued a warning on Wednesday that another SMS scam is making the rounds which falsely claims that a person’s bank account has been locked.

The text includes a link for users to click on, but the cybercrime unit informed the public not to do so as it may incur charges or hand over personal details.sms scam, phone scam

Users reported the issue to the police as they claimed that the text was sent from a Cypriot bank number which is otherwise trusted.

The message reads: “Your account has been temporarily locked, please verify your identity at the following link: https://…”

Many scammers attempt to fish out personal details by using an emotional ‘hook’ – such as claiming that a person’s bank account has been locked, offers of a significant discount or that your parcel is ready for pickup.

