Porn star Ron Jeremy committed to state mental hospital

Porn star Ron Jeremy was committed to a state mental health hospital after being found incompetent to stand trial on rape and other charges, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Tuesday.

Jeremy can be held for up to two years, said Greg Risling, spokesperson for the district attorney’s office. A hearing on Jeremy’s progress is scheduled for May 8.

The 69-year-old had been charged with 30 counts of rape and other sexual misconduct stemming from incidents in the Los Angeles area over a 23-year period. He had pleaded not guilty.

In January, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Harris ruled that Jeremy was not competent to assist in his defense, according to his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb.

Goldfarb did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Jeremy was among the biggest names in the adult film industry, appearing in more than 2,000 movies starting in the 1970s.

The actor had been in prison since his arrest in 2020.

