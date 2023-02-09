February 9, 2023

Anastasiades to ask for help on managing migratory flow in Brussels

By Nick Theodoulou
President Nicos Anastasides and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris will press Cyprus’ case at the upcoming European Council summit that the island requires more assistance to manage migration.

They travel to Brussels on Thursday for the meeting which is set to last until Friday.

Cyprus is expected to sign an International Organisation for Migration deal to secure an additional €13 million in funding to upgrade the Pournara reception centre.

Nouris will also request greater funding as Cyprus provides support to Ukrainian refugees on the island.

