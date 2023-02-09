February 9, 2023

From darkness to light: children’s workshop at SPEL

By Eleni Philippou00
An educational programme for nine to 12-year-olds will soon take place at SPEL State Gallery on photography, history and the use of light. The workshop will take place twice this February, facilitated by Dr Tereza Markidou, an art educator and the assistant curator of the In the Sea of the Setting Sun exhibition that is currently on at the Gallery.

Titled From darkness to Light: Playful encounters with the archive, art, and photography, the first workshop will be on Wednesday 8, from 4pm to 6pm and the second workshop will be on Saturday 18, from 11am-1pm. Throughout the two sessions, children will get to know different photographic practices and understand how they possess the ability to shed light, cultivate criticality and present stories from the past and present, or those that are yet to be told. They will also come to understand the potential of photography as a medium, especially when combined with other fields such as history, research, art and technology. At the end of the workshop, participants will have time to create their own small pinhole camera, with the aim to discover and focus more closely on the brighter aspects of everyday life.

Using play as a learning process, the workshop will include elements of inventiveness, exploration, creativity, curiosity, imagination and freedom as they are fundamental in the artistic process. This art education workshop will enable participants to explore some of the contemporary artworks featured in the exhibition, thus uncovering and learning about the narratives and stories presented regarding the land and its people.

 

From Darkness to Light: Playful Encounters with the Archive, Art, and Photography

Educational programme for 9–12-year-old children facilitated by Dr Tereza Markidou. February 8 (4pm-6pm) and February 18 (11am-1pm). Free. Pre-booking is necessary. Tel: 22-479600

