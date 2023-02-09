February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EuropeUkraineWorld

Italy bristles over Zelenskiy dinner snub in Paris

By Reuters News Service00
ukrainian president volodymyr zelenskiy visits brussels
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a bilateral meeting with EU leaders, part of the European leaders summit in Belgium

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised France and Germany on Thursday after she was not invited to a dinner in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, adding to friction between the European Union allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Zelenskiy on Wednesday evening ahead of an EU summit on Thursday.

But unlike last year, when the then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi worked hand-in-hand with Macron and Scholz on Ukraine, Meloni was left out in the cold.

Speaking to reporters as she arrived at the Brussels summit, Meloni, who took office last October, said she thought the snub was “inappropriate”.

“I think our strength in this fight is unity,” she added.

She later met Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the EU meeting.

Asked about her comments, Macron said he thought Wednesday’s dinner had been fitting.

“As you know, Germany and France have had a special role on the Ukraine question for eight years,” he told reporters, referring to joint mediation by the two countries that tried, and failed, to prevent conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

However, things were different when Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, was prime minister. Draghi travelled with Macron and Scholz to Kyiv by train last June and played a leading role with them in shaping EU opposition to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Meloni has pledged to maintain the same pro-Ukraine stance, despite the misgivings of some of her coalition allies, telling reporters on Thursday that providing help to Kyiv was the best way to bring about peace.

Underscoring her willingness to support Kyiv, Italy and France finalised technical talks last week for the joint delivery of a SAMP/T-MAMBA air defence system to Ukraine in spring of this year.

However, Meloni’s brand of nationalist politics has put her at odds with both Macron and Scholz on an array of other issues and the close ties that Draghi forged with Paris and Berlin seem a distant memory.

Paris last November accused Meloni’s new government of breaking a bond of trust and breaching international laws by refusing to take in migrants saved by a charity rescue ship. The boat eventually docked in France instead.

Earlier this week, French and German ministers flew to Washington together to discuss contested U.S. subsidies with their U.S. counterparts, excluding Italy, which is the secondlargest manufacturer in the European Union after Germany.

Related Posts

Famed US composer Burt Bacharach dies at age 94

Reuters News Service

North Korea shows off largest-ever number of nuclear missiles

Reuters News Service

Cold, hunger, despair grip homeless as quake toll passes 19,000

Reuters News Service

Turkey turns to tents and tourist resorts to house quake’s homeless

Reuters News Service

Ukraine says jets and weapons resolved as Zelenskiy tours Europe

Reuters News Service

First UN quake aid convoy reaches Syria, needs immense

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign