Prom dress shopping guide: What are the options?

When it comes to prom, there are many things to consider, especially taking into account the event’s importance. Every person there wants to look beautiful and feel confident. The question, however, is how to accomplish that.

Clothing has long been considered a form of non-verbal communication that expresses personality, individuality, and relationship with the world. It has social, moral, and religious connotations and offers insight into the wearer. When you consider this, it’s no surprise that much thought goes into finding the perfect dress, which shows the world a little bit of who you are and what you value.

Before you choose a dress, you need to establish a few things to make the process easier. Once you’ve done so, choosing the best prom dress will not be an anxiety-ridden experience but rather fun.

What to consider when choosing a dress

When trying to decide on a prom dress that will compliment you the most, you need to think about a couple of things.

Firstly, it’s important to consider your body type and choose a flattering style. If you’re a bit unsure of how to determine this, it’s always a good idea to try on different styles and cuts to choose the most favorable fit and the most comfortable one. You want to enjoy your evening, and being uncomfortable will hamper that.

Another vital part of choosing a dress is setting a budget and stick to it. Especially if you know you cannot exceed that limit, it’s probably best to avoid trying on dresses you know you won’t be able to purchase. You don’t want to inadvertently set a precedent that you then can’t meet within your financial parameters.

Think about the venue and formality of the event, as well as the color scheme which has been set out. It’s also important to follow any dress codes or guidelines provided by the school or the event organizers. You don’t want to spend all that effort and money just to be denied entry when you get there!

Which styles complement which body types?

The first step in choosing a prom dress is identifying your body type and choosing a style based on that. By considering how a style works with your body type, you’ll be able to choose a dress that highlights your best features.

Hourglass figure

If you’ve got an hourglass figure, form-fitting, mermaid, A-line, and wrap dresses are the most flattering.

Pear-shaped

A-line and empire waist styles are ideal for balancing a larger lower body.

Apple-shaped

Empire waist and v-neck styles can help to elongate the torso and draw attention away from the midsection.

Straight/Rectangular

Fit-and-flare, A-line, and ruched styles can add curves to a straight figure.

Plus-size

Wrap, A-line, and empire waist styles can be flattering as they accentuate positive features, provide balance and proportion, and offer a comfortable fit.

Popular prom dresses brands

With so many brands to choose from, it can be challenging to pick a designer. E-commerce has brought a range of options to everyone’s doorstep so it can be difficult to identify which brands to consider. We’ll take you through some of the most popular ones to help you decide.

Jovani

A luxury fashion brand headquartered in New York, specializes in designing and manufacturing high-end prom dresses and is known for its exceptional quality, glamorous styles, and attention to detail. The dresses are also known for intricate design elements, and the brand offers a wide range of styles, sizes, and colors to suit almost everyone.

Maggie Sottero

This family-owned brand started 25 years ago in Sydney, Australia. Dresses are designed to each showcase their own “personality” and all can be customized to match the personality of the one wearing them.

Morilee

Morilee, headquartered in New Jersey, is known for its elegant and timeless styles, incorporating detailed beading, lace, and other embellishments. The brand is also known for having various styles, colors, and sizes.

Mac Duggal

This well-known designer and manufacturer, headquartered in Illinois is known for its bold and glamorous styles. Prom attendees favor their dresses for being confidence-boosting and attention-grabbing.

For Love & Lemons

For those looking for a more boho style, For Love & Lemons have playful and feminine styles using intricate lace and embroidery, making every dress unique. The brand, headquartered in Los Angeles, is affordable without skimping on quality.

Ending remarks

Prom is a rite of passage – a way to signal a move from adolescence to adulthood. As such, it’s a great way to express who you are and who you hope to be. It is a night meant to celebrate this shift with friends and the people who have played a significant role in your development, so find an outfit that memorializes that so that you can look back in twenty years and remember the good times.