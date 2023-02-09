February 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested in connection with Nicosia murder

By Nikolaos Prakas00
police34
File photo

A 36-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of aiding and abetting a 22-year-old murder suspect that took place in the centre Nicosia earlier in the week.

According to police, they received anonymous tips during their investigations that the woman had been hiding the Syrian man, Osama Aldheis, 22, wanted for the murder of Alsweidani Ahmad, 21.

Police said that during her statement to police, the woman alleged to have been hiding the main suspect.

On Monday police issued an arrest warrant for Aldheis, following Ahmad’s murder.

The incident took place at around 9.40pm on Sunday night when police received a report that shots had been fired in a central Nicosia street. Police arrived at the scene where they found the victim seriously injured.

He was immediately taken to Nicosia general hospital, where it was confirmed he had been shot in the head. Despite doctors’ efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at around 10.45pm.

Related Posts

Anastasiades has ‘productive discussion’ with Zelenskiy

Elias Hazou

Elam opts for conscience vote in second round

Elias Hazou

More Spanish film screenings in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Cypriot rescue team will not be travelling to Turkey (Update)

Nikolaos Prakas

Larnaca port workers end strike

Elias Hazou

Disy sinks deeper into division

Jean Christou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign