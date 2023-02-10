February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Charalambos Taliadoros Plant arranger and owner of Eurphoria Mossland

By CM Guest Columnist00
minute

Where do you live?
In Limassol with my family

What did you have for breakfast?
Coffee

Describe your perfect day?
A day full of happy people and a sunny day

Best book ever read?
I don’t read books

Best childhood memory?
Walking with friends

What is always in your fridge?
Ham and cheese

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Mostly psychedelic and techno music

What’s your spirit animal?
Eagles, because I like to fly alone

What are you most proud of?
I am a hard worker and try to do things by myself

What movie scene has really stayed with you?
Captain Phillips

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
Nikolas Tesla for more hidden knowledge

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Back to 80s

What is your greatest fear?
Losing myself

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
You know nothing just work hard and everything will be OK.

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
No respect for me

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?
Be with my beloved family

