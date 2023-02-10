February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

All sorts of live music coming up at Kyklos Mousiki

By Eleni Philippou00
Three local live bands are to take the stage of Kyklos Mousiki, adding to Limassol’s buzzing nightlife scene. First to fill the live music venue with pop-rock covers and hits of the Greek and international music scene are Cypriot singers Francois, Kinezos and Myrto Meletiou on Friday. Joining them for an explosive live and evening of foot-tapping tunes is the popular local band Coverdose. The music will begin at 10.30pm.

A week later another well-known Cypriot band will perform. The pop/retro group, Papiyion with their motto ‘Let us entertain you’ prepare a party night on February 17 playing uplifting dance and sing-along tunes from 10pm onwards.

Then on February 19, as Limassol begins to sizzle in a carnival fever, live Cuban music will take over Kyklos Mousiki at 8.30pm. Local Latin music band Yemaya Son Cuarteto will bring Cuban rhythms infused with contemporary Latin music, playing beats of rumba, son, cha-cha, bolero, bachata, merengue, timba and reggaeton. Four musicians, some originally from Cyprus and some from Latin America, will come together for a Latin fiesta, a few days before more colourful sounds fill the whole of Limassol.

 

Francois – Kinezos – Myrto ft. Coverdose

Live music. February 10. Kyklos Mousiki, Limassol. 10.30pm. Tel: 25-107230

Papiyion

Live party music. February 17. Kyklos Mousiki, Limassol. 10pm. Tel: 25-107230

Yemaya Son Cuarteto

Latin music live. February 19. Kyklos Mousiki, Limassol. 8.30pm. Tel: 25-107230

