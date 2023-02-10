February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Increased police presence for Sunday’s elections

By Jean Christou00
police35

There will be an increased number of police out and about during Sunday’s second round of the presidential elections due to the proclamation ceremony at the Tassos Papadopoulos stadium in Nicosia after the final results are determined.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou told CNA that like last Sunday, police will take measures and an operational action plan has already been drawn up, involving 2,250 officers. Last week around 2,000 were on duty.

He said increased security would be needed during the evening, especially in the area of the stadium.

Andreou urged members of the public planning to attend the ceremony to arrive early, so that the increased security measures can be carried out efficiently.

“Police will take the necessary measures to maintain law and order throughout the ceremony, ensuring the orderly attendance and departure of the public,” he said.

“We urge people to go as quickly as possible because security checks will be carried out on those entering the stadium,” he added. Forbidden items to take into the stadium will include flares, firecrackers and other dangerous objects.

Police will also have the usual number of patrols at polling stations.

The crisis management centre will also be operational and ready for anything.

Like last week, helicopters and drones will be used as backups while the former will also be used to transport ballot boxes to counting stations.

