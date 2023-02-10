February 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Roads to Troodos remain closed expect for four-wheel drives

By Nikolaos Prakas00
snow 2 960x577

Roads to Troodos remain open only for four-wheel drive vehicles and those equipped with snow chains, the police announced on Friday, as Cyprus was due to be affected by cold weather and isolated showers.

Police urged drivers to be cautious as the weather conditions would be constantly changing.

Meanwhile, the met office said that the weather would be mostly cloudy and that temperatures would rise to 13C inland during the day, 14 on the coast, and zero degrees in the mountains.

The met service also said that there would be isolated storms and snowfall in areas.

On Friday night, the met office said that temperatures are expected to fall to 4 degrees inland, 8 on the coast, and -2 in the mountains.

 

Related Posts

Election candidates lock horns as second vote approaches

Nick Theodoulou

Trial of Briton who killed wife delayed again

Andria Kades

Bodies of 10 Turkish Cypriots returned to the island

Nikolaos Prakas

Fifth arrest for stolen statue

Nikolaos Prakas

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Music and theatre shows for children this weekend

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign