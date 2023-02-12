February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Averof pledges Disy will be at Christodoulides’ side

By Andria Kades00
Προεδρικές Εκλογές 2023 – Επαναληπτ
Neophytou on his way to vote earlier in the day

Disy leader Averof Neophytou said on Sunday night the party would be at the side of the new president as he congratulated Nikos Christodoulides for garnering the votes that give him the country’s top post.

Neophytou, who also ran for the presidential seat but lost to Christodoulides and Andreas Mavroyiannis in the first round last Sunday, said the new president could count on Disy’s support for the good of the country.

“Disy will be by the side of the new president for the tough times. To handle the Cyprus problem, the economy, social issues and migration,” Neophytou said.

“Government participation is not necessary to behave in a responsible manner for your country.”

He said he had already congratulated Christodoulides on his victory and Mavroyiannis for the battle he fought.

Asked what will await Disy the day after the elections, Neophytou said it was a given he would run for his party’s leadership position and the party would follow the rules of its charter.

Related Posts

Mavroyiannis concedes defeat (updated)

Andria Kades

With 100 per cent of votes counted, Christodoulides gets 51.91%

Andria Kades

Final funerals held for Turkish Cypriots killed in earthquake

Nikolaos Prakas

Exit polls give Christodoulides a clear win (updated)

Andria Kades

Final count shows 72.2 per cent turn out to vote

Jonathan Shkurko

Cypriot diaspora also taking keen interest in elections

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign