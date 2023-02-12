February 12, 2023

Christodoulides promises to stand by election promises

Amid booming chants calling Nikos Christodoulides “the great”, the newly-elected president thanked his supporters for their votes, which handed him the country’s top post.

“I want to thank you warmly for what you achieved. You were the protagonists from the start, as you believed in me from the beginning,” he told supporters at his campaign office around two hours after the results were out.

With 51.97 per cent of the vote in his favour, Christodoulides will be the new president of Cyprus, having secured 204,867 votes. His rival Andreas Mavroyiannis trailed close behind at 48.03 per cent, with 189,335 votes in his favour.

His first step will be to request to meet party leaders, including Disy’s chief Averof Neophytou and Akel’s general secretary Stefanos Stefanou.

Christodoulides said he remained committed to his promise that his cabinet will be a 50/50 split between women and men. “We will stay true to the promise we gave the people,” he told reporters.

President Nicos Anastasiades tweeted his support to Christodoulides, wishing him the best of luck for the duties he was about to undertake.

Meanwhile, Neophytou pledged Disy would remain by Christodoulides’ side while Mavroyiannis said he would remain a politically active citizen but go back to his UN post.

 

