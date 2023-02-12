February 12, 2023

Mavroyiannis concedes defeat

Presidential hopeful Andreas Mavroyiannis conceded defeat on Sunday, an hour after the voting stations had closed, thanking all his supporters “for the beautiful journey” they had embarked on.

Though the difference with his rival Nikos Christodoulides was marginal, Christodoulides gathered the clear majority of votes.

As Mavroyiannis headed to make his speech he was embraced by hoards of supporters who hugged him and congratulated him for his fight.

“A long but beautiful journey has come to end. It gave me the opportunity to meet thousands of people and share hopes and dreams for our country.”

He thanked those who stood by his side, including Akel, which was the party that supported him. He also expressed his gratitude and pride for those that had voted for him from other parties.

“I’m disappointed we could not meet the hopes of all that voted for us.”

Mavroyiannis telephoned Christodoulides to congratulate him, and said he would remain a politically active citizen.

Prior to arriving at his campaign offices, he told reporters he had an envelope with two speeches: one for whatever scenario was going to emerge.

“We hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

 

