February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Limassol company loses €48,000 after business communications hijacked

By Staff Reporter00
hacker The websites of many state-owned companies and news websites have suffered sporadic hacking attempts since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine

Police on Sunday urged the public and businesses to be very cautious in online commercial transactions after a Limassol business lost €48,000 during a bank transfer.

CID is investigating the fraud that occurred at the end of January.

According to the complaint filed by a company manager in Limassol, after an exchange of messages between his company and a cooperating company abroad, he transferred €48,000.

He was then informed by the company abroad that the invoice for his order had not been paid.

After investigating, it transpired that unknown persons hijacked the electronic communication that his company had with the collaborating company abroad, and sent him a different bank account number, diverting the money to them.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Motorcyclist aged 20 critical after Limassol collision

Staff Reporter

Mainly dry on Sunday but cold night expected

Staff Reporter

Presidential elections 2023 – Live

Staff Reporter

Nail-biting end to bitter presidential campaign

Nick Theodoulou

Sunday’s election special in the Cyprus Mail

Staff Reporter

Alleged labour exploitation on livestock farm

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign