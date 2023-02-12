February 12, 2023

Motorcyclist aged 20 critical after Limassol collision

A 20-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition at the Nicosia hospital after being injured in a road accident in Limassol on Saturday night.

Police said that at around 8pm, a motorcycle driven by the young man on Grigoris Afxentiou Street in Mesa Geitonia, was in a collision with a car.

He was initially taken to Limassol hospital but due to the seriousness of his condition, was transferred to Nicosia.

His condition is described as extremely critical.

Police are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

