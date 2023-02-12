February 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos woman aged 102 island’s oldest voter

By Jonathan Shkurko00
ÇëéêéùìÝíïé óôçí êÜëðç
Argyri voting on Sunday

At the age of 102, Argyri Achilleos is the oldest voter in Cyprus, the Cyprus News Agency said on Sunday after she voted in the Paphos district.

A resident of Tala, in the Paphos district, Achilleos has voted in all of Cyprus’ presidential elections so far.

Interviewed outside her voting station, she also said she is fairly certain that she will manage to vote in the next presidential elections too.

Another elderly voter, 97-year-old Nicos Charalambous, told journalists at his nursing home in Kissonerga that he considers voting one of the most important duties in today’s society, especially for senior citizens.

“As much as old age isolates us from the social fabric, we, the elderly, should all vote because we also have hopes and demands,” Charalambous said.

“Supporting the elderly is an obligation for everyone and especially for candidates running for office.”

